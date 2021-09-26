The Lead Sheet — Jazzy Start to October

Seems we are getting back to “jazz normal”, at least a lot closer to it. Some high powered gigs with local and national heroes/heroines coming up!

Crooners keeps three stages going at least 3 nights per week. Friday and Saturday (Oct 1-2) marks the return of vocalist/pianist, multi Grammy winner Karrin Allyson. Years ago she did a stint in the Twin Cities and has been growing her reputation and discography. Her latest albums show her conceptual range, from her all-original Some of That Sunshine to her centennial salute to Women’s Suffrage, Shoulder to Shoulder. Karrin settles into the quasi outdoor Belvedere at Crooners for two nights, featuring rising star pianist Miro Sprague and local stalwarts Jay Young on bass and Dave Schmalenberger on drums. She never phones it in.

Also on the docket at Crooners, our own “crooner” Andrew Walesch brings his orchestra to the Main Stage on Friday Oct 1, reprising his Cole Porter show. And at Jazz Central, Friday night features the very unusual configuration of two saxes, two trombones and drum when Northing performs for a small live audience as well as live streaming the gig.

Over in St Paul, Steve Kenny’s Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog features the all-star, cross-generational Central Standard Time with Kenny, Dave Brattain, Will Kjeer, Charlie Lincoln and Abinnet Berhanu. Young sax giant Ivan Cunningham and his quartet open the night. (It’s the annual St Paul Art Crawl this weekend, so expect tight parking and great art throughout Lowertown and beyond.)

The Icehouse has been hosting Monday night residencies, and on October 4, Jake Baldwin launches his residency with Chris Bates’ Red 5. The configuration includes the Bates brothers Chris (bass) and JT (drums), Jake on trumpet, Nicky Syman on trombone, Chris Thomson and Brandon Wozniak on saxes, and Thomas Nordlund on guitar. Call it the Monday Night All Stars.