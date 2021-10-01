Jazz Students! Improvisation Workshop Deadline October 2!

Students! Improve and inspire your improvisation skills by exploring a diverse range of techniques and approaches. On October 9, 12-2 pm, Minnesota Jazz Education (MN JazzEd) presents a FREE in-person community-wide improvisation workshop for fully-vaccinated high school musicians at High School for Recording Arts, located at 1166 University Ave West, St. Paul, MN 55104. Space is limited. Deadline for registration is Saturday, October 2. Proof of vaccinations will be required for all participants at check in.

About the Workshop

Professional musicians and improvisers Liz Draper and Tasha Baron are offering this all-access workshop on improvisation, composition and spontaneous composition. We will explore everything from modal and chordal and blues jazz improvisation to new music classical improvisation and contemporary avant garde styles. Prior experience improvising is not required.

“I’m really looking forward to teaching with cohort conspirator Tasha Baron–we will be exploring a variety of approaches, not just ‘jazz'” says clinician and bassist, Liz Draper.

Many musicians have hangups and insecurities when thinking about improvising. We understand and empathize with this. We believe everyone has something they can offer as a musician and artistic creator, and that there are many ways to create music and improvise. We aim to untap and engage the workshop students’ creativity and offer a safe space to explore many approaches to making music and collaborating with others.

Eligibility: All participants must be enrolled in high school (online or in-person), with previous experience playing in band, orchestra, choir, rock bands or jazz ensembles.

With questions, please contact MN JazzEd Executive Director, Katia Cardenas at info@mnjazzed.org.

Learn more and register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/approaches-to-improvisation-workshop-registration-167807277083?ref=eios

This workshop is made possible thanks to a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council.

About MnJazzEd: Minnesota Jazz Education (MN JazzEd; formerly known as The Dakota Foundation for Jazz Education) is a 501(c)(3) arts education organization that was founded in 1997. MN JazzEd’s mission is to create, and support access to quality jazz education for Minnesota youth. MN JazzEd has provided opportunities for young jazz artists to learn and experience jazz music in new ways, while engaging and employing community artists and educators from across the Twin Cities community, and Greater Minnesota.