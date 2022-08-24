The right way to Uninstall Avast Secure Browser

To uninstall Avast Secure Web browser, you can either run the uninstaller from the beginning menu or perhaps go to The control panel and click on the Apps & Features category. Then, discover the program you need to uninstall and click on the Remove button upon it is top correct corner. Then simply, click ALL RIGHT to finished the process. When you are having trouble choosing the program, you can even uninstall that from the Windows Settings menu.

You may also disable Avast Secure Internet browser from launching automatically at startup. To disable this from startup company, go to your browser options and identify the “On startup” choice. This will show you a list of all the programs and services that work at international. If the program is automatically launched, you can uncheck the option and restart your browser.

Once you have completed these steps, the uninstaller for Protected Browser is going to open. Up coming, you should diagnostic the registry for any records that may still be left when you removed the technology. If you are not sure whether any entries have been completely left behind by the program, you need to use a restore point to restore your computer to its earlier state.

After you have uninstalled Avast Protected Browser, you may remove the Avast Safe Region browser as well. Avast can be a respected antivirus creator. It has a large number of features which will make browsing safe and secure. It also features faster surfing speed and improved personal privacy features.