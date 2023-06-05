Dayna Stephens can handle challenges



Back in 2020, when the Covid pandemic brought a halt to live music and many other activities multi-instrumentalist Dayna Stephens may have been better prepared than most to deal with the challenge. It wasn’t the first time he had dealt with a health-related career interruption.

Stephens, who will bring his quartet to Saturday Night Jazz at kj’s hideaway (site of the former Artist’s Quarter in downtown St. Paul) on Saturday night, June 10, dealt with a major physical challenge that prevented him from touring between 2009 and 2015.

(Editor’s Note: This performance is part of the ongoing, weekly Saturday Night Jazz at kj’s Hideaway series curated by Steve Kenny and well into it’s second year at kj’s hideaway. Shows start at 8:00pm every Saturday and usually feature two ensembles. Also, Jazz Central Studios and Saturday night Jazz at kj’s hideaway cooperated on bringing Dayna Stephens to town for this Saturday Performance at 8:00 at kj’s hideaway and a Friday night 7:00pm performance at Jazz Central Studios. Please consider attending both shows 🙂 )

As an undergraduate, he was diagnosed with the rare kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) which resulted in a six-year course of dialysis until he received a kidney transplant in October, 2015. Fortunately, Stephens says his health “has been great” since his transplant in 2015. “Eating as many fresh fruits and veggies keep me energized the best, which can be tough on the road. It takes preparation, since there is a lot more food to eat when eating that way. For this reason I’m not a fan of traveling by plane or train, I much prefer to drive, like I will be to the Twin Cities.”

His tenth album, “Right Now! Live at the Village Vanguard,” was released on October 3, 2020 and features Aaron Parks, Ben Street, and Greg Hutchinson. Earlier that year he released his ninth album, “Liberty” to critical acclaim. It was his first trio recording. featuring Ben Street and Eric Harland. Both 202 0 albums were released on Stephens’s own label, Contagious Music. Along with Toronto-based drummer Anthony Fung, Stephens founded the futuristic electronic band called Pluto Juice, which produced its self titled first release in July, 2021. The combo feat ures Stephens mostly on electronic wind instrument (EWI) and keyboards along with electric bassist Rich Brown and guitarist Andrew Marzotto. Stephens’s albums as a leader have included “The Timeless Now” (2007), “Today Is Tomorrow” (2012), “That Nepenthetic Place (2013),” “I’ll Take My Chances (2013)”, and “Peace” (2014).”Peace” also features guitarist Julian Lage, pia nist Brad Mehldau, bassist Larry Grenadier, and drummer Eric Harland. “Gratitude” was released in 2017.

He also has some impressive achievements as a composer, having created and interpreted pieces for San Francisco’s Peninsula Symphony Orchestra, Berklee College of Music and the Oakland East Bay Symphony. For the latter group he crafted an imposing arrangement of Dave Brubeck’s “The Duke” and his own piece “Haden’s Largo” (for Charlie Haden) that prem iered at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre for its 2013 Celebration of the Music of Dave Brubeck Concert.

The Brooklyn-born, Bay Area-raised artist, has worked with drummers including Al Foster, Idris Muhammad, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Billy Hart, Marcus Gilmore, Bill Stewart, Eric Harland, Johnathan Blake, Jaimeo Brown, Brian Blade, Victor Lewis, Lewis Nash, Jorge Rossy, Jeff Ballard and Justin Brown.

Stephens’ recording and touring resume includes a lengthy list of luminaries including pianists Kenny Barron, Aaron Parks, Fred Hersch, Herbie Hancock, Muhal Richard Abrams, Brad Mehldau, and Gerald Clayton; trumpeters Roy Hargrove, Tom Harrell, Sean Jones, Terell Stafford, and Terence Blanchard; saxophonists Wayne Shorter, Walter Smith III, Mark Turner Jaleel Shaw, Ben Wendel, Chris Potter, and John Ellis; bass players Ben Street, Rufus Reid, Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Joe Sanders, Linda Oh, Doug Weiss, Larry Grenadier and Harish Rag havan; vocalists Cecile McLorin Savant, Alicia Olatuja, Gretchen Parlato, Becca Stevens and Sachal Vasandani; and guitarists Julian Lage, Charles Altura, Mike Moreno, Lage Lund, Pete Bernstein, John Scofield and Carlos Santana.

Stephens’ group at KJ’s will include pianist Lasse Corson, whom he knew as a student. “He’s a great pianist. He recommended the other players since he know my music and I wasn’t able to bring my quartet from NYC.” Stephens plans to play both saxophone and also his EWI.

Stephens’ most recent release was “Pluto Juice.”

His new quartet with guitarist Emmanuael Michael, Kanoa Mendenhall and drummer JK Kim just finished a new recording which will be releaed in early 2024 on Cellar Live Records.

He also has several potential releases in the can, including a session he led on bass with Ethan Iverson, Stephen Riley, and Eric McPhearson on drums, and another recording with his previous quartet with a special guest. Release date for those are unknown for the time being, Stephens says.

Although the Appearance on Saturday Night Jazz at kj’s hideaway will be his first time playing in the Twin Cities as a leader; he has been here previously as a sideman with Billy Childs, David Berkman and Matt Slocum.