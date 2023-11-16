Previously Unreleased Recordings from Cal Tjader on Vinyl for Record Store Day November 24th, 2023

By Don Berryman

Cal Tjader Catch The Groove: Live At The Penthouse (1963-1967) on the Jazz Detective label

As a music fan what I love the most is hearing a band perform live in an intimate space. There is something about the energy between the audience and the artists that is magical. The best live recordings capture that magic. And this previously unreleased live recording from vibraphonist Cal Tjader does just that.

All of the performances heard on this 3-LP set are previously unreleased. Vibraphone legend Cal Tjader is heard with a variations of his quintet, backed by pianists Clare Fischer, Lonnie Hewitt and Al Zulaica, bassists Fred Schreiber, Terry Hilliard, Monk Montgomery and Stan Gilbert, drummers Johnny Rae and Carl Burnett, and percussionists Bill Fitch,and Armando Peraza. Each of the six LP sides contain a recording from a different date. Just as with Ahmad Jamal Emerald City Nights: Live At The Penthouse, the radio tapes from broadcasts live from the Penthouse Jazz Club in Seattle on KING-FM provided the source for the recording. Produced by “Jazz Detective” Zev Feldman the package includes interviews with Poncho Sánchez, Eddie Palmieri, Joe Locke, Gary Burton, Carl Burnett, and a statement by Tjader’s son and daughter Rob and Liz Tjader. The extensive booklet also contains previously unpublished photos by Ray Avery and Fred Seligo.

Cal Tjader was significant as a vibraphonist but also a pioneer in Latin jazz. His career began as a drummer/percussionist with the Dave Brubeck band in the 1950’s and later moved to focus on the vibraphone. In the liner notes, vibraphonist Gary Burton says, “I felt that Cal made a unique and important contribution to vibes history. Although he was an unlikely guy to do it, he played a significant role in blending jazz and Latin music. I say unlikely because he didn’t come from a Latin background. But he really brought together some of the most important musicians of that genre and became very popular in a field that most jazz people never knew about.”

Side A opens with a swinging version of “Take the A Train ” and Side F closes with a latin jazz take on the Accosian’s folk-rock ode to cannabis “Along Comes Mary”. In between, the recordings capture Tjader’s quintet working through a number of tunes, including a handful of Tjader originals, jazz standards, and Latin numbers. Moving from ballads to burners the groove is infectious. Congruero Armando Peraza’s original “Maramoor Mambo” is sure to get your feet moving. The bass work by Monk Montgomery on “On Green Dolphin Street”” is mesmerizing. Tjader’s only known recording of Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” also appears in the final set and it is a treasure.

This 3-LP deluxe set releases on Record Store Day, November 24th, 2023. The Double CD and digital release will take place on December 1st

