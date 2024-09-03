EP/Twin Cities Jazz: September’s Epilogue and Prologue

Epilogue: Favorite Jazz Moments of August

As seems true every summer (or, every month?), there was a lot of great music throughout August in the Twin Cities, and I heard a small fraction of it. And as seems true every month, I feel guilty coming up with a small selection of favorites…but that never stops me:

The month started out with some big tunes as Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield celebrated the release of the second recording from their quintet Take That Back, featuring Ted Godbout, Kameron Markworth and Dave Schmalenberger. You won’t want to take back the CD! The CD Release in the Dunsmore Room (August 3) was virtuosic showcase of their original tunes, along with a marvelous rendition of “Moon River” featuring the horns (Sue on tenor, Joan on bass clarinet) weaving around this never-gets-old melody. Get your copy of Splash!

On August 5, the power went out for much of the evening on Nicollet Mall, unplugging Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers barely 15 minutes into their first set at The Dakota. Maybe the band should rename itself Victor Wooten and the Power Outtage. In an amazing display of flexibility and the truest form of improvisation, Wooten barely skipped a beat, continuing his storytelling while his band gathered acoustic substitutes, and then giving us another hour of stunning jazz played on acoustic guitars, bass, piano, and drums (including a plastic makeshift conga emblazoned with the Ace Hardware logo). Only candles lit the tables along with one (battery powered?) spotlight. It was one of the most satisfying sets of acoustic jazz I’ve heard. (Apparently the second set went on in similar fashion as the power was out well into the evening.)

Seldom heard this spring and summer since the closing of kj’s, Steve Kenny brought his Coltrane Tribute project to Crooners Main Stage (August 10) with a live-wire band (Kenny on trumpet, Dave Brattain on sax, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, Ted Olsen on bass, Kevin Washington on drums). Hopefully it’s the start of some regular curations from Kenny.

One of the most remarkable and wide-ranging sets of music that I’ve enjoyed this year was presented at the Danish American Center (August 15) by young piano monster Will Kjeer , freshly graduated from his Master’s program at Juilliard and too briefly “home” before returning to his new home base in New York. I’ve always enjoyed Will’s piano and composition chops, but this night he played everything from stride to pop, sharing the stage with local legend guitarist Larry Long and sister/savvy vocalist Pixie Green and presenting to the audience like a seasoned (and skilled) pro. This was Will unleashed and there’s no boundaries to his talents. (Note the DAC holds concerts for members throughout the year, often opening tickets to the general public.)

I had some hesitation about Stanley Clarke at The Dakota (August 29), fearing it might be way too loud, too electrified for my tastes. It was instead one of the most satisfying sets of the year (so far), surprisingly with Clarke only playing acoustic bass (although there were two electrics on stage—maybe used in the first set?), and with Stanley leading a quintet of young outstanding and high energy cohorts. Particularly exciting was violinist Evan Garr, whose love for music and his instrument was on full display throughout the set. This was not Return to Forever but forever exhilarating music.

Ethan Iverson seems to have found his local, post Bad Plus stage at Crooners (Main Stage, Aug 31), and with Anthony Cox on bass and Kevin Washington on drums, this could easily be the pianist’s international touring company. This set was a mix of originals from his new release (Technically Acceptable) and Iverson-edited standards. (He did ask for requests before the show, then noted he hadn’t played any before morphing from the “Nearness of You” into “Round Midnight” while giving both the Iverson version. The trio closed with title track of new album– it sounded like a Bad Plus original.

So much jazz, so little time. On to September.

Prologue: Upcoming in September (Just the Tip of the Iceberg)

I have reservations for a lot of jazz in September, yet there are a lot more gigs to savor with our without advance tickets. Check websites for your favorite venues or favorite musicians!

I heard Adi Yeshaya’s revived orchestra at Crooners a few months ago and now look forward to the band with wildly versatile vocalist Jennifer Grimm at The Dakota (September 4). It’s a prelude to their Birdland gig later this fall. Also at The Dakota, living legend vocalist Kurt Elling returns with the excellent support of pianist Joey Calderazzo (September 7).

There’s always something worth hearing at Jazz Central Studios, usually local talents but Mac brings in some stellar visitors. Downbeat Critics’ “Rising Star Vocalist” (2024) Alyssa Allgood drops in for the evening (September 12). (Her most recent recording features support from a cast of esteemed veterans—Geoffrey Keezer, John Patitucci, Kendrick Scott, and Greg Ward.)

Despite her youth, vocalist Samara Joy is well beyond “rising star” status after winning the Grammies for Best Jazz Album and Best New Artist (2023) and Best Jazz Performance (2024). Celebrating her new release (Portrait), Samara launches her fall tour at The Ordway (September 14). I missed her show two years ago at The Dakota—that won’t happen again. It’s hard to select just one or two shows at Crooners, but the one that I most anticipate in September is Dave Graf “Up Front” (Main Stage, September 15). This new series puts the spotlight on one of our veterans who too often plays a supporting role. Trombone master Dave is joined by a stellar cast—Mary Louise Knutson on piano, Matt Peterson on bass, Phil Hey on drums, and host Jennifer Grimm on vocals.

Is there a way to improve on an already legendary trio? Find out at Metronome Brewery (September 3) when our local titanic trio Red Planet (Dean Magraw, Chris Bates, Jay Epstein) joins forces with pianist extraordinaire Kavyesh Kaviraj.

It’s really a hot jazz month at The Dakota. Also on my calendar: Dave Holland Quartet (September 16) would be worth booking regardless of his band, and this one is certainly one of the most intriguing of recent years with saxophonist Jaleel Shaw (recently in town with Stefon Harris at JazzFest), pianist Kris Davis, and drummer Nasheet Waits. The JazzMN Orchestra features trombone master/acclaimed producer Delfeayo Marsalis for two shows (September 22) and –possibly her Twin Cities debut—jazz harpist Brandee Younger takes the stage on September 25.

There are other great shows coming, some I have to miss due to conflicts with other shows or travel schedule… and sometimes you just have to stay home one night! But do look at venue calendars for more hot jazz including Maud Hixson’s Songs of the 60s, Jake Baldwin’s gig with the Four Freshmen, Ben Sidran, Andrew Walesch saluting Tony Bennett… and the beat goes on.