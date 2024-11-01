Pat Bianchi brings his killer organ trio with Paul Bollenback and Byron Landham to Crooner’s 11/14/2024

By Don Berryman

Hammond B3 organ wiz Pat Bianchi is coming to the Twin Cities on November 14th at Crooners Supper Club with a killer trio featuring Joey DeFrancesco alums, guitarist Paul Bollenback and drummer Byron “Wookie” Landham.

Pat Bianchi

In the summer of 2010 I visited SMOKE Jazz Club in Manhattan and heard this young cat just burning on the Hammond B3 named Pat Bianchi and it knocked me out. I wasn’t the only one noticing his talent. Six years later Bianchi was the winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2016 “Rising Star” Poll. That star has continued to ascend. A Downbeat review gave his 2019 album In The Moment (which featured Paul Bollenback and Byron “Wookie” Landham) a four star review and counted Bianchi ”among jazz’s elite organists”.In 2020 Blue Note NYC live-streamed a concert with the same Pat Bianchi with Paul Bollenback and ByronLandham in the Blue Note Live At Home series. Due to pandemic restrictions it was broadcast from Byron Landham’s house. . [click here to view that concert] A GRAMMY nomination followed. And this year Bianchi’s album Three received a four star review in Downbeat.

Having been mentored by both Joey Defrancesco and Dr Lonnie Smith, Pat Bianchi built upon that knowledge to find his own unique voice and established himself as one of the premier organists on the international scene today. His command of the instrument, harmonic prowess, rhythmic intensity and versatility are rivaled by few. “He’s got soulfulness, swing and an ability to adapt to what’s going on with fluency,” said Byron Landham in the Downbeat review.

Paul Bollenback

I first heard New York guitarist Paul Bollenback in the 90’s on Joey DeFrancesco’s CDs. I also got to hear him live when he visited the Twin Cities a few times playing at the Artists’ Quarter. Since then I have listened to many of Bollenback’s CDs and I think he’s one of the top jazz guitarists around. Bollenback appears on the 2024 release Soul Jazz by Something Else!, which is a supergroup of New York’s finest jazz musicians led by Vincent Herring. George Benson, a long-time supporter, has described Bollenback’s work as “. . .bona-fide playing, unambiguous, up-front and powerful,” calling him “a versatile dynamo on guitar. His approach to jazz and blues has a uniqueness unto itself . . ..”

Byron Landham

The first time I saw Philadelphia drummer Byron Landham play was at the 2003 Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Peavey Plaza in Minneapolis – he was playing with Joey DeFranceso as the headline act when a huge storm rolled in during the show. Water in the area in front of the stage started rising and eventually got up to five inches. The band kept playing with many of us wading in front of the stage. The excitement of the storm electrified the band and Byron was literally steaming. I’ll never forget it. I can think of few other drummers who can drive an organ trio as well as Byron does.

The Twin Cities has a love for jazz organ and grew some great players including Bobby Lyle, Ricky Peterson, and Billy Holloman (who used to host the legendary weekly organ night at the Artists’ Quarter). Soul jazz icon “Captain” Jack McDuff was a frequent visitor before moving here in 1990. I encourage all Minnesota soul-jazz organ fans to make your reservations for this great trio when they come for one night only at Crooners in Fridley on November 14th at 7:00 pm. This will be a real burner.

Tickets available at https://www.croonersmn.com/event/pat-bianchi-organ-trio-featuring-paul-bollenback-and-byron-landham/