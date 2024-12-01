EP/Epilogue-Prologue: Twin Cities Jazz, December 2024

The holidays are upon us, and the coming month will be filled with seasonal music. In fact it might be hard to find unseasonal music throughout December, regardless of the band or musicians or venue. Looking back at November’s “hits” in the Twin Cities, some holiday celebrating got a head start, but for the most part, I particularly enjoyed some gigs without any seasonal hints.

Epilogue: November

I last saw Azerbajin native pianist Amina Figarova and her sextet at The Dakota about 8-9 years ago and was intrigued by her current work with the Matsiko World Orphan Choir—an ensemble of “orphaned and at-risk” children from Liberia. Following their spring release, Suite for Africa, Figarova, husband/flautist Bart Platteau and their touring band have been traveling across the U.S., arriving at The Dakota on November 12. Attendance was unfortunately light for such an uplifting musical experience (much needed just one week after election day)—hopefully the audience response was enough to encourage Lowell Pickett to bring them back. The choir (about two dozen teens) sang (and danced) with such joy, the sextet provided a stellar instrumental tapestry, and 18-year-old trumpeter Skyler Tang nearly stole the show. Spread the word, let’s bring them back.

It’s always an enjoyable evening when Emmet Cohen is on stage (The Dakota, November 15). In addition to his incredible piano chops, Emmet exudes so much joy interacting with the keys, his bandmates, and his audience. This night he brought two relatively new cohorts to the stage, and what talents—bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Joe Farnsworth, each a treat to watch almost as much as to hear. Fortunately Emmet seems enamored with the Twin Cities and likely will return within the year.

I’ve been a long-time Steve Kenny fan, from his days leading the Illicit Sextet and Wednesday nights at the Artists Quartet with The Bastids and later Group 47, and have admired his energy and persistence in presenting original music at Studio Z, the Black Dog, and most recently a run at the late kj’s Hideaway. Without that weekly presentation, the trumpeter has been composing a raft of “Blue Chunks,” which he debuted with his quintet at The Berlin (November 16). With Dave Brattain on tenor, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, Ted Olsen on bass, and Miguel Hurtado on drums, the new works soared and intrigued in the first set; the second set brought back an older, equally compelling suite of compositions commissioned by Zeitgiest nearly ten years ago. Without his impresario duties, hopefully we will be hearing more performances and compositions from Steve.

Former Twin Citian Andrew Walesch moved from music director at Crooners to a similar position at the Musical Instruments Museum in Phoenix about two years ago, but continues to bring his vocal, piano and bandleading talents to our local stages. His Sinatra shows with his big band have been his bread-and-butter, but earlier this fall he launched his salute to Tony Bennett. I had to miss that show but fortunately he brought it back to The Dakota (November 27). With a 9-piece orchestra featuring the metro’s best, Andrew gave us a night of great songs, great energy, and great stories, particularly his own encounter with Bennett. I think Tony would approve!

And speaking of Crooners, November marked the venue’s tenth anniversary, and a number of special shows highlighted the diversity of music that has been their hallmark. Standouts for me included a night with Moore by Four, featuring long-time members Dennis Spears, Connie Evingson, and Ginger Commodore (November 13). This show also introduced Ginger’s daughter Ashley Commodore, replacing the late Yolande Bruce. Leader Sanford Moore on keys, Jay Young on bass, and Steve Jennings on drums could easily fill the seats as a swinging trio. Blu Luna returned to the Dunsmore Room (November 14). A quartet of local veterans led by guitar hero Dean Magraw (with Rick Carlson, Steve Pikal and Jay Epstein), Blu Luna treated the audience to high-flying takes on jazz standards. On November 20, Brazlian guitarist Diego Figueiredo presented solo renditions of samba, bossa nova and more on the main stage. And closing out the anniversary month, the long-running vocal quartet Four Freshman delivered a swinging holiday party (November 30), all the merrier with Twin Cities’ musicians forming half the ensemble—recent transplant Tommy Boynton on vocals and guitar, and long-time resident Jake Baldwin on vocals and trumpet. (This is only a sampling of the music presented honoring Crooners first decade.)

Prologue—Coming in December

Yes, the holiday season dominates jazz offerings in December. At Crooners (where there is at least one holiday themed show nearly every night), Music Director/stellar vocalist/composer Jennifer Grimm presents “A Christmas With Family and Friends” (December 2-3); in the Dunsmore Room, former Twin Cities star, pianist Tanner Taylor returns for three nights celebrating the holiday Peanuts style with the music of Vince Guaraldi (December 4-6); internationally acclaimed vocalist, pianist and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway brings holiday cheer to the Main Stage (2 shows, December 7); Arne Fogel presents a Crosby Holiday in the Dunsmore Room (December 12-13), Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson present two shows (December 14); not necessarily holiday but worth celebrating—young virtuoso pianist and composer Will Kjeer is home from New York, joining forces with bassist Billy Peterson and drummer/Uncle Kenny Horst (December 17); Blu Luna returns with holiday fare (December 26); Charmin Michelle and T. Mychael Rambo join forces (December 27); and Connie Evingson presents “Holiday at the Dunsmore Lodge” with two sets per night (December 30-31). (And this is hardly the complete December line-up at Crooners. Maybe you can get a room at the Dunsmore Lodge?)

Holiday happenings and more at The Dakota in December include the Travis Anderson Trio celebrating the holidays with Charlie Brown (December 5); Jose James annual return (December 13); the annual Peterson Family Christmas returns for two nights (December 16-17); Stanley Jordan’s more than annual return (December 19); vocal duo Rachel and Vilray celebrate the season (December 20-21); Andrew Walesch returns with his big band holiday fare (December 22); and it would not be December without four nights (2 shows per night) with the durable Bad Plus, currently a quartet with saxman Chris Speed, guitarist Ben Monder, and founding members Reid Anderson on bass and Dave King on drums. And would it be New Year’s Eve at The Dakota without Davina and the Vagabonds?

At The Berlin, there’s great music nearly every night. In December, you can catch some of the finest young artists to come out of the Twin Cities in the past decade: Guitarist Will Schmid leads a quartet with pianist Patrick Adkins, bassist Alma Engebretson and drummer Tarek Abdelqader, and featuring special guest, trumpeter Jake Baldwin (December 7); trumpeter Ella Grace heads a holiday program featuring her MnTet (Lasse Corson, Adam Tucker, Jack Schabert); New York –based pianist Will Kjeer continues his holiday “vacation” with a quintet of local first-calls—Omar Abdulkarrim, Aaron Hedenstrom, Graydon Peterson and Miguel Hurtado (November 27). A killer sax/guitar duo –Sophia Kickhofel (Juilliard in NYC) and Jackson Wheeler (in Chicago) take the stage for the early show (December 28). That’s first class jazz—no cover!

We can always count on great music from veterans and young lions at Jazz Central Studios, and December is no exception. Highlights from my perspective— the Joan Hutton Quartet (December 6), featuring saxophonist/bass clarinetist Joan with great backing from Chris Olson, Chris Bates and Dave Schmalenberger. Another night of high-powered saxophone, Paul Harper brings together Dale Alexander, Tom Lewis and Harald Bondars (December 7). And for big band magic, you can’t beat the Explosion Big Band led by Doug Haining and Scott Agster (December 17).

If you haven’t yet caught a Monday Night “Sit In” at MetroNome Brewery, give yourself a holiday gift. Run by drummer Jesse Simon, this grant-funded series offers young musicians professional opportunities every Monday with the backing of a veteran band. Also on the calendar this month at MetroNome: Veteran interplanetary traveling musicians (Dean Magraw, Chris Bates, Jay Epstein) bring Red Planet to the stage every first Tuesday (December 3); young bandleader/drummer Jack Schabert brings back the Jack Schabert Jazz Orchestra (December 15).

There’s more jazz around the metro—check out calendars at The Lexington, Icehouse, and more.

Here Comes 2025!

Looking ahead to the New Year:

–Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet at The Berlin (January 4)

–Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts at Crooners (January 5)

–Robert Glasper at The Dakota (January 9-11)

–Bruce Henry at The Dakota (January 18)

–Kelly Moran at The Berlin (March 22)

–Bela Fleck, Edmer Castenada, Antonio Sanchez Trio at The Dakota (March 24-25)

–Tyshawn Sorey at The Walker (April 26)

–Branford Marsalis Quartet at The Dakota (April 29-30)