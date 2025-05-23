Honoring Kenny Horst: 2025 Jazz Journalists Association “Jazz Hero–Twin Cities”

[Note: This article is slightly revised from the original published at www.pleasedandflipped.com. Thanks to Kelle Green for providing it to Jazz Police!]

The Jazz Journalists Association just announced its national slate of 2025 Jazz Heroes, advocates who have had significant impact in their local communities. The ‘Jazz Hero’ awards, presented annually on the basis of nominations from community members, are announced in conjunction with the JJA’s annual Jazz Awards, honoring significant achievements in jazz music and journalism.

2025 Jazz Hero Kenny Horst! Kenny was nominated in recognition of his role at the forefront of the Twin Cities jazz scene. For over five decades, he garnered a reputation for his musicianship and his excellence in recognizing and booking upcoming and established talent, all while running one of the most beloved jazz clubs in the Midwest.

The Luminaries. Throughout his career, Kenny has played with such luminaries as Ira Sullivan, Lee Konitz, David Hazeltine, Eric Alexander, Bob Rockwell, Bill Carrothers, Ben Sidran, Bucky Pizzarelli, Herb Ellis, Charlie Byrd, Charles McPherson, Tal Farlow, Clark Terry, Slide Hampton, Joanne Brackeen, Jim Rotondi, Harry “Sweets” Edison, Jimmy McGriff, Cedar Walton, and Barney Kessel, among others.

The Bands and Legends. Some of the greatest bands and artists to emerge from Minnesota developed their craft at the AQ, including Cory Wong, Happy Apple, Bill Carrothers, Javier Santiago, the members of Courageous Endeavors (Brian Courage, Nelson Devereaux, Joe Strachan, and Miguel Hurtado), the Pete Whitman X-Tet, the Phil Hey Quartet, Steve Kenny, and many more. Legends of jazz built personal relationships with the AQ and performed there frequently, including Tom Harrell, Ira Sullivan, Roy Haynes, Ari Hoenig, Dave King, Jon Weber, Lew Tabackin, David Hazeltine, and more. The great Roy Haynes recorded a live album at the AQ in commemoration of his 80th birthday (Where As, 2007).

The Community. The AQ had a tremendous effect on the development and excellence of the music community, far beyond its walls and time, setting the stage for everything that came after: from Steve Kenny’s decade-long run of “Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog” and his “All Originals” Series at Studio Z, to the two successive music clubs that occupied the AQ’s final location (Vieux Carre’ and kj’s hide-a-way), to the artistic direction of Crooners Lounge, and of course the Twin Cities Jazz Festival. None of this could have happened without Kenny’s dedication to the music and to the musicians.

The incredible saxophonist Jaleel Shaw, who first played at the AQ as a member of Roy Haynes’ Fountain of Youth Band and is featured on the album Whereas, has to say about Kenny: “As an artist I can honestly say there’s a big difference between when you walk into a club and the manager barely speaks to you, and when the person comes up to you and gives you a big hug, saying that they’re looking forward to having you there. I always think about Kenny when I’m traveling and doing gigs at clubs, because the AQ was one of the first experiences that I’ve had that made me feel like, ‘Yeah, I like this. I want to do this, you know? I want to keep doing this. This is what it’s about.’”

Honoring Kenny, Hearing Kenny at The Metronome May 27. Kenny isn’t inclined to be in the spotlight but the JJA Award comes with the expectation that the Hero will be publicly recognized in some fashion. When his nephew, hot young New York-based pianist Will Kjeer, booked a trio date with Billy Peterson and Uncle Kenny at the Metronome for May 27, we figured it would be the ideal time to officially salute Kenny as the Twin Cities’ JJA Jazz Hero. Come here this fabulous trio and pay homage to Kenny Horst, truly a hero of jazz far beyond the Artists Quarter.

Will Kjeer Trio with Billy Peterson and Kenny Horst, 7 pm, Metronome Brewery, 385 Broadway, St Paul (across from CHS Field). Tickets, information at https://metronomebrewery.com/