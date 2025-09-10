Looking Back – The 2024 JazzFest White Plains

The 13th annual JazzFest White Plains was held from September 11 to 15, 2024. This Festival has grown into one of the most notable jazz events in the New York tri-state area. JazzFest is known for presenting both up-and-coming artists, as well as established icons, and many of the events are FREE to the public, making for great accessibility to concert attendees.

Wednesday, September 11

The John Patitucci & Adam Rogers Duo

Aaron Paige, Director of Public Programs of ArtsWestchester, welcomed the crowd to Grace Church. This was a part of the series, Downtown Music at Grace, which is in its 37th season. Aaron spoke about the upcoming events of the JazzFest, and he thanked all the people who worked with him on the Festival committee. Then Paige introduced John Patitucci and Adam Rogers with a recitation of their many accomplishments.

Bassist/composer John Patitucci is a four-time Grammy Award winner, with over 20 Grammy nominations. Patitucci has performed with many notable artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Stan Getz, Wynton Marsalis, Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, Bono, Sting, James Taylor, and many more.

Adam Rogers has been the guitarist of choice for such revered musicians as Cassandra Wilson, Chris Potter, John Zorn, George Coleman, Brian Blade, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, and lots more. Rogers has appeared in over 250 recordings as a leader and a sideman.

The duo started their set with Sonny Rollins’ “No Moe” with John’s bass kicking things off in a gentle way, and Adam Rogers joining in with excellent guitar notes on this delicately lovely song. They followed with Patitucci’s original composition, “Valentine,” and John gave the backstory of this hauntingly beautiful tune that he wrote for his wife on Saint Valentine’s Day. Patitucci has a wealth of music history knowledge, which he readily imparts to the audience. Charlie Parker’s “Visa” was an up-tempo gem, and the duo performed it seamlessly, alternating great solo sections with fine collaborative musical conversations. “My Foolish Heart” is a jazz classic, and once more, John gave the audience some background information about the standard. The performance was quite introspective and romantic, evoking a lot of emotion in the crowd. The two musicians switched places being the lead without missing a note. “I Should Care” started as an eclectic, improvisational piece with Patitucci’s bass at the forefront, and Rogers chiming in with excellent support and a great guitar solo.

“I Want Jesus to Walk With Me,” by “Mississippi” Fred McDowell, had a blues/gospel background that was very evident, and the duo played this mournful lament with such feeling. They performed a bluesy, honky-tonk version of “Crazy” by Willie Nelson that really enthralled the listeners. The duo finished with “I Hear a Rhapsody” written by George Fragos, Jack Baker, and Dick Gasparre, which was a free-flowing, rapid-paced piece that was executed with fine musicality. The audience at the crowded Grace Church not only heard some superb music, but also received a free lesson in jazz history courtesy of the learned, talented John Patitucci.

White Plains Jazz Stroll

There were three restaurants in Downtown White Plains on the Jazz Stroll, all offering delectable food and fantastic music.

The Kristina Koller Trio

The elegant Shiraz Kitchen presented vocalist/songwriter/arranger Kristina Koller. Brian Reyes, Events and Marketing Manager of White Plains BID (Business Improvement District), introduced Koller with a litany of praise. The group started with a minor key “It Was Just One of Those Things,” where the brightly clad Kristina sang in a powerful, winning voice. Her cohorts, who had been playing with her for seven years, were bassist James Robbins and keyboardist Fima Chupakhin, and they gave her fine support.

She told the story of a Cole Porter song that was never published, “Why Don’t We Try Staying Home.” It was written for a singer who it turns out did not like it, but Kristina thought it was timely, considering that we are coming out of a pandemic, where everyone was staying home. It was a delightful tune, so whatever problem that original singer had, it is good that Koller is introducing it to new audiences.

The next two tunes are from Koller’s next project of Burt Bacharach songs. “Walk On By” had a solemn feeling, and Kristina and her band expertly added their own spin on the hit song. “That’s What Friends Are For” was rendered in a very sentimental way, and “In The Still of The Night” was a hauntingly beautiful.

Koller said that New York is known for having the most untrustworthy dating apps. So, she sang “Never Will I Marry” as a tribute to being happily single and waiting for the right one to come along. She sang it with so much verve, you could tell the song resonates with her. Kristina said, “And now, to sing the saddest song ever…hopefully no one will cry.” She did such an emotional job on “A House Is Not a Home,” that it would not be a surprise if some people teared up. Koller and Chupakhin used to have a gig at restaurant Numero 28 on the east side of Manhattan. One night there was no one there, so they decided to write a song called “Simplicity.” It was a charmingly whimsical tune, and the three musicians executed it very well. The character of Belle Poitrine from the show Little Me was a part Krtistina played in high school, and she became enamored by a song, “On the Other Side of the Tracks.” It was about an ambitious actress who would do just about anything to get to the top of show business, and it was a lively piece that the crowd really enjoyed. “Close to You” was a very tender rendition, and Kristina had great backing from Fima and James. The group continued with an alluring version of “But Not For Me,” and they finished with a swinging “I Get a Kick Out of You.” This set was a splendid start to the Jazz Stroll!

The Aaron Seeber Trio

The second stop on the Jazz Stroll was the beautiful Chazz Palminteri Restaurant, owned by noted actor Chazz Palminteri. Wayne Bass, Commissioner, City of White Plains, Recreation and Parks Department, introduced The Aaron Seeber Trio, extolling their musical virtues. Rising drummer Aaron Seeber has shared the stage with Jeremy Pelt, Warren Wolf, Ugonna Okegwo, Eric Alexander, Gary Smulyan, and many more. Seeber was joined by bassist Dan Pappalardo, and guitarist Max Light, and their marvelous set began with Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl” and Thelonious Monk’s “Evidence.” Light’s smooth and mellow improvisational phrasing led the way through the harmonic and melodic road in each piece, replacing the original brass or piano leads, with a Wes Montgomery feel. It was compelling straight-ahead jazz, performed at a high level of musicianship, giving each bandmate room to stretch within each conversation. Next was Lee Morgan’s excellent rendition of “Calling Miss Khadija.” “Body and Soul” was quite a thing of beauty, and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Woody ‘n’ You” was a rousing, energetic, joy-filled tune beginning with Seeber’s stirring drum solo and exquisite guitar licks by Light. “Like Someone in Love” was intricately played, with stellar input from all three musicians. The trio closed with “The Song Is You,” a scintillating, swinging piece that had each of the artists playing at the top of their game, with Aaron Seeber keeping especially fine time on his drums, and excellent input from his cohorts. This trio really kept the music going on this wonderful Jazz Stroll.

The Chembo Corniel Trio

The final stop on the Jazz Stroll was at the intimate Colombian House Restaurant. Wayne Bass once again did the introduction duties and brought out the gifted Chembo Corniel Trio, who are expert purveyors of Afro-Caribbean music.

The group started with a red-hot, Latin-infused number, “Mambo Influenciado” by Chucho Valdes, that had the audience moving in their seats, with superb solos on the congas and the bass. They continued with another fiery Latin piece, “Papasito Rides Again,” with some fabulous riffs by bassist Paul Carlon and saxophonist Alex “Apolo” Ayala, while Chembo tore it up on percussion. This trio’s music was really smoking! The next song, Paul Carlon’s original “That Trio Vibe,” was a sensuous, rhythmic tune that was played at a slower pace, but was still captivating, with each player contributing to the superiority of the performance. Woody Shaw’s “Katrina Ballerina” was so brilliant, it had people spontaneously clapping! The trio sang a repeated chorus near the end, and there was an explosive finish. The final song in the set, Jimmy Heath’s “Gingerbread Boy” was just as energetic as the music that came before. Each member of the trio had their moment to shine, and shine they did! The Chembo Corniel Trio gave a great end to a delightful Jazz Stroll on the first day of the 2024 JazzFest White Plains.

Thursday, September 12

Selwyn Birchwood and Dinner Under the Stars by Via Garibaldi

Jennifer Furioli, Executive Director of Westchester BID (Business Improvement Disrtrict), welcomed the crowd and spoke about the sponsors who helped to make JazzFest possible.

Promoter Doug Panero discussed all the downtown music that had occurred during the summer, culminating at JazzFest White Plains. Then, with much fanfare, Panero introduced acclaimed guitarist Selwyn Birchwood.

Guitarist/vocalist/composer Selwyn Birchwood is the winner of the Albert King Guitarist of the Year Award, that was bestowed upon him at the Blues Foundation’s 2013 International Blues Challenge. He names Buddy Guy, Freddie King, Muddy Waters, Albert King, Lighnin’ Hopkins, and Albert Collins as some of his favorite artists and influences.

While the guests dined on a delicious menu that included Margherita Pizza, Grilled Salmon, Mashed Potatoes, and Fried Calamari from the kitchen of the elegant Via Garibaldi Restaurant, the group started with a rollicking, funky blues number where Selwyn not only wailed on his guitar, he also sang in a pleasingly raspy voice. Birchwood’s gifted band, baritone saxophonist Regi Oliver, keyboardist John Hetherington, drummer Henley Connor, and bass guitarist Donald “Huff” Wright, gave him superlative support, matching him note for note. He said that this was his first time in White Plains, and he thanked the crowd for being there. “Hopeless Romantic” was a high-energy romp, with the group playing their hearts out, including some incendiary solos. The group performed the title song from Selwyn’s latest CD, Old School. It indeed had a classic, old-school vibe, and Selwyn once again chimed in with some edgy vocals.

Birchwood told the story of a horrendous relationship he was once in, as introduction to “Trouble Is Her Name,” where the band really put it down! Selwyn has a witty sense of humor, cracking jokes between songs, and he has great, natural stage presence. “I’d Climb Mountains” was another raucous piece about the lengths a person will go for love, and it featured some wildly inventive interaction between the band members and a fierce sax section by Regi Oliver. Birchwood said, “I’m going to tell you about the time I was possessed…Whisky and women have my head spinning!” This moody, reggae-infused number, “Exorcist” was all about the obsession that sometimes comes out of love, and the band seemed possessed by the spirit of music on this haunting piece. The rocking “California Sober” was dedicated to “All you beautiful people out there!” It had more gritty singing by Selwyn, and fine keyboard and sax solos. “I know it’s not Sunday, but we’ve got to stop by church.” “Hoodoo Stew” was a high-flying tune that had nods to “Amazing Grace,” “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “We Got the Funk,” and the group played all out on this closing song of the concert, where Birchwood pulled out a lap steel guitar, and seemed to thoroughly enjoy playing chords on it. Selwyn Birchwood and his musical compatriots really brought it to JazzFest White Plains!

Friday, September 13

The Nicole Zuraitis Quartet

Kathleen Reckling, CEO of ArtsWestchester, welcomed the audience and said how much she enjoyed seeing people with t-shirts from previous years of the JazzFest, that showed that they had attended before. She thanked all the people who helped put the Festival together, as well as expressing appreciation for the sponsors. Aaron Paige came to the microphone and said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to introduce Grammy Award winner Nicole Zuraitis!” Aaron spoke about her many accomplishments, and her musical background. In addition to her other awards, Nicole Vocalist/pianist/composer/arranger Nicole Zuraitis attended Litchfield Jazz Camp early in her life, which encouraged her budding interest in performing. Nicole has collaborated with Veronica Swift, Cyrille Aimée, Dave Stryker, Rachel Z, Helen Sung, and many more.

Zuraitis was supported by her husband Dan Pugach on drums, Idan Morim on guitar, and Sam Weber on bass. On the first song, a charming ballad titled “Travel,” she beautifully accompanied herself on piano, which highlighted her outstanding multi-octave range. “You’re Never Mine to Keep” was a buoyant tune that Nicole wrote about a back-handed compliment she once received. Her vocals were totally on point, with a great guitar solo by Idan Morim. “Reverie,” was a lighthearted piece with intricate arrangements that included a swing section, and the quartet really brought this song to life. The next composition was written after she read a story in the New York Times, where a stagehand on Broadway was asked how they were dealing with the pandemic. They answered that they were always told to save it for a rainy day, but who know it would rain so long? She thought right away that was a great title for a song, which led her to call the piece “Who Knew It Would Rain So Long?” It was a powerful, minor-key lament about getting through difficult times, and the band played it for all it was worth, with Nicole’s top-notch vocals front and center.

“Pure Imagination” was magnificently interpreted by Zuraitis, going from whisper soft to strong in her crystal-clear voice, and it done as a duet with subtle backing by guitarist Idan Morim. It was so emotional, that it could bring a tear to your eye. Of her fellow musiciians, Zuraitis said, “I’m the luckiest person on earth, because they are not only the best musicians, they’re also my best friends. And I’m married to the drummer!” The band followed with another original that was a swinging firecracker, and again, the quartet played it to the hilt! She composed the next tune because her husband Dan really likes coffee. “The Coffee Song (I Like You a Latte)” was a sprightly, whimsical number that she obviously enjoyed performing, and the crowd liked it just as much.

The group followed with a vibrant performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” where Nicole’s winning vocals and piano skills were front and center and Idan Morim delivered beautiful guitar chords on his solo. If Dolly Parton had heard this performance, she would surely be flattered by such a fabulous version of her song. Zuraitis told the audience how much she appreciated how attentive they were, acknowledging that it is not always easy to listen to a bunch of songs that they might not be familiar with. “20 Seconds” was a pulsating, yet thoughtful song that segued into a syncopated “Wichita Lineman” that was just joyful to hear! The last song of the first set was a rip-roaring blues song by Nina Simone, “Do I Move You?” that the band played like they were in a smoky honky-tonk bar. There was a well-deserved standing ovation at the end!

After a break, the quartet started the second set with a jazzy “Got My Mojo Working,” then followed with, “Well Planned, Well Played” where Nicole really sold the story of the betrayals and misunderstandings that can occur in relationships, where the lighthearted music was in sharp contrast to the dark lyrics. Per an audience member’s earlier request, she performed a lyrical “The Nearness of You,” that was simply sublime! “The Garden” was a gorgeous ballad about longing for a lost love, and it was so gentle and heart-tugging. They repeated “Travel” from the first set, because Nicole said she forgot to include a drum solo. So, Dan Pugach provided her with a blistering one in this repeat performance. Next came a brand-new song that will be on her next album. She said there are many songs about the loss of romantic love, not a lot of songs that touch on how hard it is to lose a friend, so she addressed that in a poignant composition.

Zuraitis asked her band, “Should we do the fast song that I never want to do? I think we should.” This piece, “Burn” was a rapid-fire tune that was a real tongue-twister, but Nicole and her group were up to the task! Next came a real change in tempo with a slow, melancholy “Everything Must Change” that swept over the audience like a spell. A thought-provoking “Trying Times” totally drew the crowd in under the band’s musical spell.

“I Dare You” was another emotive, enchanting song, and she reprised “Wichita Lineman” from the first set per request, and once again it was spine-tinglingly beautiful. She did some excellent scatting, and her band gave her great back-up. “I Get Along Without You Very Well” was a heartfelt ballad that Nicole did as a solo with just her piano playing, and it was quite breathtaking. The group closed with a high-octane number, “Sea Line Woman,” that the band totally owned! Zuraitis mentioned that a portion of the sale of CDs would go to the rescue of pit bulls, a charity that she has supported for several years, showing off her generous, humanitarian side.

Nicole has so much natural charm and stage presence, as well as her exceptional musical skills, so she is a force to be reckoned. She and her talented sidemen certainly made this one of the high points of JazzFest White Plains!

Saturday, September 14

The Vijay Iyer Trio, Featuring Tyshawn Sorey & Linda May Han Oh

Kathleen Reckling welcomed the audience, and talked about the work that ArtsWestchester does, and acknowledged the sponsors, as well as the JazzFest Committee that included Wayne Bass, Aaron Paige, Debbie Scates, Jennifer Furioli, Brian Reyes Martinez, Tim Barrett, Jennifer Tillerson, and Bonnie Higgins.

Aaron Paige was a busy man at JazzFest White Plains, once again taking on introduction duties, telling the crowd the impressive backgrounds of the trio, and adding that it is a pleasure, honor, and privilege to bring on the Vijay Iyer Trio.

Pianist/composer/bandleader Vijay has received many prestigious honors during his career, including the McArthur Fellowship, the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, DownBeat Magazine’s Jazz Artist of the Year, and he is the Franklin D. and Florence Rosenblatt Professor of the Arts at Harvard University. His education background includes Physics, as well as a PhD in Music Cognition. He has worked with Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Treadgill, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Amir ElSaffar, Amina Claudine Myers, Zakir Hussain, and many more.

Bassist/composer Linda May Han Oh is currently an Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music, and she is part of the Institute for Jazz and Gender Justice. She has worked with Ambrose Akinmusire, Slide Hampton, T.S. Monk, Pat Metheny, Terri Lyne Carrington, Victor Wooten, Joe Lovano and several other notable musicians. She is a Grammy Award winner, the recipient of the Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead Scholarship, and a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Bass Competition.

Tyshawn Sorey is a drummer and multi-instrumentalist/composer who has received accolades for his work in the musical genres of jazz, opera, and classical. He is on the faculty of University of Pennsylvania as an Assistant Professor of Music. He was awarded a McArthur Fellowship, a Pulitzer Prize for Music, and a Doris Duke Impact Award. His collaborations include Wadada Leo Smith, Cory Smythe, John Zorn, Anthony Braxton, Sylvie Courvoisirer, and Dave Douglas.

Vijay Iyer greeted the audience for the first set, saying, “I’ve never said this before, but hello Westchester!” Compassion is their latest recording, and Vijay said compassion is something that we could all use today. A previous CD is Uneasy, and Iyer said they would play music from those two recordings. They started by putting their own unique stamp on Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” turning it into a gloriously up-tempo piece. It included great input from all three musicians, including an impassioned, stand-out bass solo from Linda, where she took over the lead for a section. Next was a high-energy number that segued into a slower, interpretive part where Oh’s bass was on fire, and Vijay just killed it on the piano, while Sorey kept impeccable time on the drums.

A ballad slowed things down again, and it was beautifully revelatory in a very calming manner. The trio was perfectly in-sync with each other, making music. The set continued with a hard swinging tune that had the band soaring, and all three artists had their moment in the spotlight. Vijay said, “Today would have been my father’s 91st birthday.” He dedicated a plaintive meditation that was a moving tribute to his dad. The beautiful performance was restrained, yet still powerful, with a palpable longing expressed.

After a break, the trio returned to perform a second set, and Vijay reiterated that they would play material from the CDs Compassion and Uneasy. The first song was a powerfully dark composition, that started out contemplative with some Middle Eastern overtones, then turned into a rhythmic, percussive piece. The musical conversation between the players was extremely strong, and the song had a gentle denouement. Iyer began the next song, a very interpretive version of “Night and Day,” with some fine piano improvisation, then the trio took off on a whirlwind performance of this standard from the Great American Songbook, and fine solos were plentiful. They delved right into the next piece, a pulsating tune that had seamless contributions from each member of the trio, confidently led by Iyer on piano. Vijay said, “The late-night crowd is always a different energy, so thank you for being with us.” “Tempest” was an intense number that had so much sizzle, this closing song almost blew the roof off the ArtsWestchester venue. The Vijay Iyer Trio absolutely kept up the outstanding music that permeated the entire JazzFest!

Sunday, September 15

White Plains Jazz & Food Festival

The last day of the 2024 JazzFest White Plains was blessed with beautiful weather, perfect for an outdoor event. The FREE afternoon of jazz went all day and between the music, sunshine, and delicious food vendors, it was a treat for all the senses!

Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music

Vocalist Joe Boykin was the host of the day. He welcomed the crowd and noted what a spectacular day it was, then he introduced the first group of the afternoon. The Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music is a community-focused school that takes students of all ages and levels The offer scholarships and reduced costs for those in need. The school partners with local businesses and establishes relationships with other schools to make significant contributions to the local community.

The group was led by saxophonist Joey Berkley and included both faculty and students with Theo Kornblum on tenor sax. They started their set with a smooth number, “Freddie Freeloader” that had some boogie-woogie riffs and fine solos. “Nutville” had a lot of drive and pizzazz, and it really captured the crowd’s attention. “Caught in the Act” was so energetic, that a couple got up to dance some choreographed steps to the music. “Etude No. 1” was another up-tempo piece that had audience members chair dancing and tapping their feet, because it was played so well by this ensemble! This concert was a fantastic start to the day!

Anaïs Reno Quintet

Vocalist Anaïs Reno has already achieved quite a bit, even though she is only 21 years old. She won the Forte International Competition’s Platinum Award at Carnegie Hall, the Mabel Mercer Competition, and won the jazz award in the American Traditions Vocal Competition. She has performed at Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Dizzy’s Club, Madison Square Garden, and the Caramoor Jazz Festival. Clad in a striking white summer dress, Reno was joined on stage by drummer Matt Wilson, bassist David Wong, saxophonist Chris Byars, and keyboardist Adam Birnbaum. The group started with a really swinging “De-Lovely” where Reno performed with great ease, and each of the other musicians contributed essential riffs to the song. “It’s Autumn.” This performance at JazzFest has been booked for a year, and when Wayne Bass asked her to perform, she knew just who her dream sidemen would be. She wasn’t sure she could get them, but time was on her side, and she managed to get them all!

“Moonchild and Sunchild” was based on King Crimson’s “Moonchild” that Anaïs wrote extra lyrics to, and her rendition was quite emotional, and a bit melancholy, showing off her clear, strong voice. Chris Byars added a marvelous sax solo. One of Reno’s fondest memories is of seeing Tony Bennett perform and meeting him when she was 14. His song, written with Bill Evans, “When in Rome” was deliciously played by the band, with each member of the quintet adding their special touches. Tony would surely be charmed by this enthralling performance. “Whisper Not” by Benny Golson was a sultry, romantic rendition, and the band played it beautifully, without even breaking a sweat, and Reno’s storytelling skills were totally on point.

The next two tunes were Anaïs’ own compositions. The first, “The Divine One” was all about getting over anxiety when someone younger comes on the scene, and learning that other singers are not her competition, but they are actually quite supportive of each other. You can tell this song means a lot to her, and she realty sold it to the crowd. Her second original is based on a poem she wrote, inspired by the film Black Swan, called “Sad Little Swan.” It started as heart-wrenching ballad, then changed into an upbeat piece with strong backing from her fellow musicians, but it still had some dark lyrics that told a dramatic cautionary tale. “You Go to My Head” was a languid tune that was meltingly romantic. Reno thanked the audience for being there, thanked Wayne Bass for organizing the JazzFest, and said she really appreciated Joe Boykin’s wonderful introduction. Her closing song was Duke Ellington’s “I’m Beginning to See the Light,” which she said was a joy to sing. It was a joy for the audience, too!

The Brandon Sanders Quintet

Drummer Brandon Sanders was first exposed to jazz at his grandmother’s nightclub, The Casablanca, in Kansas City. During summer visits from his home in Los Angeles, he encountered such greats as Jimmy Smith, Grant Green, and Lou Donaldson. He has worked with Warren Wolf, Jazzmeia Horn, Joe Lovano, Jeremy Pelt, Esperanza Spalding, and several others. Sanders was joined on stage by Langston Hughes II on alto saxophone, vocalist Georgia Heers, bassist Barry Stephenson, and keyboardist Tyler Bullock.

The set started with a scorching straight-ahead jazz piece, Kenny Barron’s “Voyage,” where the musicians played like they were born performing together. They shone individually, and as a group. Brandon began the next song “Miss Ernstine,” that was a tribute to his grandmother, with some strong drumbeats, and saxophonist Langston Hughes II played with such elegance and verve, he was almost like the Pied Piper! “Caravan” had this band really jamming, with Sanders almost beating the skins off the drums, and the other players adding mighty licks. Brandon brought vocalist Georgia Heers to the stage. She talked about being at the Montclair Jazz Festival the day before, and how the crowd there was absolutely baking in the sun. Luckily, at JazzFest White Plains, there was a big tent, and frequent breezes! “From the Top of My Head” had Georgia singing, scatting and soaring with great vitality, and the backing included first-rate accompaniment from Tyler on keyboards and Langston on saxophone. “’Round Midnight” was wonderfully melancholic, and featured stand-out vocals by Heers and a splendid bass solo by Stephenson.

Georgia said, “Now we are going to do a fun one, and we’re going to swing it!” On “Thou Swell,” they did indeed swing it, to such a high level, that the crowd started spontaneously clapping to the beat. It was just that alluring. It was the closing song of a set that continued the tremendous music of the day.

The Julius Rodriguez Quartet

Joe Boykin acknowledged bassists Endea Owens and Richie Goods, who were in the audience. He also talked about the delicious food available at the event, and he noted that JazzFest is getting bigger and better each year. Then he introduced Grammy Award winner Julius Rodriguez with well-deserved praise.

Much-in-demand keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez integrates elements from jazz, avant garde, R&B, hip-hop, and pop music. He has performed with Keyon Harrold, Carmen Lundy, Roy Hargrove, ASAP Rocky, Veronica Swift, Wynton Marsalis, Lakecia Benjamin, Billie Eillish, Macy Gray, Kurt Elling, and more.

Julius was joined by drummer Brian Richburg Jr., bassist Brandon Rose, and trumpeter Alonzo Demetrius. Their first song, “Run to It” was a swell example of how Julius blends genres, as it was a mixture of jazz, funk, and blues. Rodriguez said to the audience, “It’s good to be back home,” since he grew up in White Plains. The next song was an eclectic piece, “Mission Statement” that had an almost otherworldly, avant garde feeling, and Julius really went to town on a second keyboard that he had on the stage, backed with aplomb by his talented cohorts. Alonzo Demetrius was stupendous on the trumpet. They followed with a flawless ballad, “Love Everlasting,” that had a dream-like quality. The group finished with the Latin-influenced “Funmi’s Groove” dedicated to an artist we lost too soon, Funmi Ononaiye, who was a fixture on the NYC Jazz scene. He was a master DJ, percussionist, A&R executive, and programmer for Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Before the last set, Wayne Bass brought White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach to the stage.

Mayor Roach acknowledged several dignitaries, including White Plains Councilwoman Victoria Presser.

The Ekep Nkwelle Quintet

Cameroonian-American vocalist Ekep Nkwelle was educated at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Howard University, and the Julliard School. She has performed at the Newport, Montclair, and DC Jazz Festivals. Her collaborations include working with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Emmet Cohen, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrus Chestnut, and Russell Malone.

“The Creator Has a Master Plan” was the first song, which Ekep launched into without preamble, using her powerful voice a cappella to start, then bassist Endea Owens chimed in with a riveting solo. At one point, Nkwelle called out, “We’re talking about God, and the devil is nothing but a liar!” Ekep was also backed by percussionist Kofi Hunter, drummer Brian Richburg, Jr., and keyboardist Luther S. Allison.

She discussed being born in Washington DC, to parents from Cameroon, and Ekep added that from her background, she wasn’t supposed to be on this stage, performing. But sometimes God has different plans for you than you expect. “So, I’m going to give you guys the best I have. Is that all right?”

She sang a spirit filled “His Eye Is On the Sparrow,” and she really took the crowd to church with her performance of this classic gospel song. Nkwelle followed right up with Abbey Lincoln’s “Caged Bird” and once again, she gave it her all on this heartbreaking number. She talked about honoring the women in jazz who came before her, and who paved the way for her. “Amazon Farewell” by the great Betty Carter was a scintillating piece that took the audience on an exhilarating thrill ride. Geri Allen’s “Timeless Portraits and Dreams” was an introspective story about the power of dreams and holding onto one’s aspirations in life.

Endea Owens started with some riveting bass notes, and she added an enthralling solo later in the song, “Blackness.” This powerful protest song kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, and Nkwelle closed on a magnificent high note! Ma Rainey’s “C.C. Rider” was simply as hot as fire! The closing song was a sultry “Moanin’” that really had the band playing at the top of their game, and Ekep sang like there was no tomorrow. Endea once again added some astounding bass riffs, and the rest of the band gave her just the backing she needed to end this show in high style. The Ekep Nkwelle Quintet left it all on the stage and finished the 2024 JazzFest White plains with a real bang!

Sponsorship and Conclusion

The 2024 JazzFest White Plains’ presenting sponsor was Montefiore Einstein Hospital. Other sponsors include ArtsWestchester, Apple Bank, Argent Ventures, White Plains BID, WBGO Radio, Westchester Magazine, Westchester County, The City of White Plains, Cappelli Organization, Lanline, and Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music.

The 2025 JazzFest White Plains will take place from September 10 to 14, and will feature Kenny Barron Trio, Kurt Elling’s Wildflowers Featuring Joey Calderazzo, Laura Anglade, Pablo Mayor, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Craig Taborn, Bertha Hope with special guest vocalist Joe Boykin, Sherry Winston, Wycliffe Gordon, Steve Turre Sextet, Pete Malinverni & His Invisible Cities Quintet, Chembo Corniel Quintet, and April May Webb.

For more information about JazzFest White Plains, go to: www.artsw.org/jazzfest.