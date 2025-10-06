Joel Shapira Unscripted CD Release at Berlin, Minneapolis

By Don Berryman

Twin Cities based guitarist Joel Shapira is releasing a solo guitar album, “Unscripted” recorded earlier this year. As a master of his instrument, having spent decades honing his craft and being immersed in the music, Joel doesn’t need a script to produce constantly beautiful music. One man with six strings without gimmicks or effects, Joel has produced a very satisfying album. You will be able to hear Joel and his trio, and buy his CD, at the High Hat in St Paul on October 25th. The official CD release will be celebrated with a solo concert at Berlin Jazz Club in Minneapolis on November 1st.

Listening to this album I was struck by the quality of sounds produced by the guitars – so I asked Joel what guitars he used for the different tracks and I learned that he moved between nylon string classical to steel string acoustic, and Wes Montgomery style electric. Thus we have a variety of timbers and resonances of sound from the different guitars. The clarity of this recording helps us hear these sonic differences.

Of the six tracks on the album three are original compositions. Beginning with “A Tune For Towner”, which Joel wrote as an homage to Ralph Towner, is played on a Ramirez classical nylon string guitar. Then he switches to electric on his Gibson L5 for the standard “I Fall In Love Too Easily” exploring new melodic and harmonic possibilities in the changes.

Joel’s “Superior Rising”, inspired by the world’s largest fresh water lake, is played on the Gibson Jumbo steel string acoustic. Joel wrote “Superior Rising” while spending a few days on the shore of Lake Superior. The brooding moods from the depths and churning rhythm of the waves are reflected in the song.

Joel returned to the L5 Gibson for “Darn that Dream” for the classic jazz sound. Then his gentle ballad “Inside Voice” played on a Collings steel string acoustic. Wayne Shorter’s “Virgo” from Shorter’s album “Night Dreamer” is played on a D’Angelico archtop.

The selection of tunes vary in tempo and complexity. All in all this is a very pleasing collection of music. Joel makes it sound easy.

This CD can also be purchased at www.joelshapira.com

