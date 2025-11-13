Rob Mazurek’s Exploding Star Orchestra at Walker Art Center, Friday, December 5 Uncategorized

Chicago-based trumpeter-vocalist-composer Rob Mazurek will lead his 10-piece Exploding Star Orchestra, Friday, December 5 at 7:30 at the Walker Art Center. Inspired by the sounds of “meta-versal transformation,” the orchestra consists of drummer Mikel Patrick Avery (drums), vocalist-sampler Damon Locks (voice, samplers), Mazurek (director, compositions, trumpets, voice, bells, video), flutist Nicole Mitchell (flutes, electronics), cellist Tomeka Reid (cello, electronics), pianist Angelica Sanchez, bassist Luke Stewart, pianist synth artist Craig Taborn, drummer Chad Taylor, and Victor Vieira-Branco.