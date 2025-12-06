My Jazz Picks For 2025

By Don Berryman

Some great jazz albums were released in 2025. Some are brand new, others are older recordings recently discovered, and a few are updated reissues. Here are some of my favorites.

After the Last Sky – Anouar Brahem with Anja Lechner, Django Bates, and Dave Holland (ECM)

This poignant and beautiful musical statement by an oud master features some of the world’s finest musicians. Anouar Brahem has worked with bassist Dave Holland and pianist Django Bates, notably on Blue Maqams from 2017, but After the Last Sky is the first recording that he has made with a cellist. Anja Lechner adds a lyrical voice and the warm round tone of her cello complements the timbre and persuasive attack of the oud. The cello is the dominant voice in many of the tracks. Brahem has a history of blending musical styles as well as instruments.

Read my full review here http://www.jazzpolice.com/archives/16890

Blue Bossa in the Bronx: Live from the Blue Morocco – Kenny Dorham (Resonance)

A great album by Kenny Dorham was recorded live at the Blue Morocco jazz club in the Bronx in 1967 featuring the trumpet legend. This never before heard live performance from master hard bop trumpeter Kenny Dorham, was released as a two-LP set by Resonance Records for Record Store Day (April 12, 2025) and now is also available on CD. Blue Bossa in the Bronx features a hard-hitting, hard bop ensemble with alto saxophonist Sonny Red, pianist Cedar Walton, bassist Paul Chambers, and drummer Denis Charles. It leads off with a rousing version of Dorham’s best-known composition, “Blue Bossa,”

Blue Chunks – Steve Kenny Quintet

Trumpeter, band leader, and composer Steve Kenny has been working on his latest project for over a year honing his compositions and his quintet in live performances prior to taking it into the studio. Building on the technique Kenny began with his Ghost Suite project he assembled suites from small units, or chunks of music. Having heard this unique music a couple of times live I was excited to hear the recording. The same killer quintet that played the club dates are on this album, namely Steve Kenny on trumpet, Dave Brattain on saxophones, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, Ted Olsen on bass, and Miguel Hurtado on drums.

Cinnamon Flower – Charlie Rouse (Resonance)

In 1975 alto saxophone legend and former Monk bandmate, Charlie Rousse, made a recording with Brazilian musicians melding modern Brazilian music with jazz. This reissue tells another tale of two musical visions, the musicians’ and the producer’s. Fortunately for us, George Klabin, the original engineer for Cinnamon Flower, kept the unaltered tapes. This fall Resonance Records released the original unadulterated Cinnamon Flower for the first time. The doctored Douglas label issue with overdubbed strings, horns, keyboards and drums is being released in the same package allowing listeners to judge the difference for themselves.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/19524

Defiant Life – Vijay Iyer and Wadada Leo Smith (ECM)

Vijay Iyer and Wadada Leo Smith, both composers and bandleaders, have long been strong voices in the creative music field. A decade ago they joined forces and recorded their acclaimed duo album A Cosmic Rhythm with Each Stroke. Now they have come together again to release another duo album, Defiant Life, featuring haunting beautiful music with Vijay Iyer on piano and Fender Rhodes and Wadada Leo Smith on trumpet. In Defiant Life what appeared and unfolded between these two visionary musicians is a musical dialogue. With Vijay on Fender Rhodes it reminds me of a stripped down version of Miles Davis’ In A Silent Way without superfluous ornamentation but rather with space for a more poignant and deliberate statement.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/17000

Dream a Dream – Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio (Libra)

Avant-garde composer, pianist, arranger, and bandleader Satoko Fujii is known for the variety and complexity of her compositions and the ferocity of her playing. I find her piano music intriguing with unnameable chords, unpredictable rhythms, and haunting melodic flights. Since they debuted in Tokyo in 2019, Satoko Fujii’s Tokyo Trio with bassist Takashi Sugawa and drummer Ittetsu Takemura has devoted itself to perfecting their collective sound. The music on the new album was recorded in the middle of a 2024 European tour in Paris on May 22, 2024. They explored and refined Fujii’s compositions until improvisation and composition co-exist “without borders,” as Fujii puts it.This balance between composition and improvisation is what makes this trio so special.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/17130

Homage – Joe Lovano (ECM)

Master saxophanist Joe Lovano is joined by the same rhythm section that he had on the hit 2020 release Arctic Riff – Marcin Wasilewski on piano, Slawomir Kurkiewicz on double bass, and Michal Miskiewicz on drums. Their second joint project for ECM showcases free-flowing interplay and expansive passages of improvisation.The album was recorded at a studio session during the group’s Village Vanguard residency in late Autumn 2023.

In Argentina: The Buenos Aires Concerts – Charles Mingus (Resonance)

In Argentina: The Buenos Aires Concerts is a 3-LP album that contains previously unreleased recordings from two 1977 concerts by Charles Mingus’ last band. The band was a quintet featuring Ricky Ford on tenor saxophone, Jack Walrath on trumpet, Bob Neloms on piano, and Dannie Richmond on drums. The music is almost all from the Mingus book including his timeless standards. My absolute favorite track on this album is “Cumbia & Jazz Fusion” by the album of the same name recorded just a few months earlier in March of 1977. That studio album is an underrated gem but I think this live version is even better.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/17358

Live at Berlin – Atlantis Quartet (Shifting Paradigms)

Atlantis Quartet’s Live at Berlin captures a lively set of originals by saxophonist Brandon Wozniak, guitarist Zacc Harris, bassist Chris Bates, and drummer Pete Hennig. This is their second live album, the previous one was Lines In The Sand: Recorded Live At The Artists’ Quarter released in 2011. Having worked together as a band for almost two decades these darlings of the Twin Cities jazz scene have developed a distinctive sound and cultivated a solid following making them one of the most popular jazz bands in the region. Their five studio albums are tight and well crafted but they open up in live performance. When the Berlin jazz club in Minneapolis’ North Loop first opened in February of 2024 the Atlantis Quartet was booked for their first weekend show. This highly enjoyable album was recorded at the gig and captures the excitement.

Memories of Home – John Scofield, Dave Holland (ECM)

Two of my absolute favorite musicians collaborated on a relaxed duo session digging deep into the music. Guitarist John Scofield and bassist Dave Holland are both alumni of the Miles Davis band in different decades, They have played together over the years in different contexts including work with Herbie Hancock and Joe Henderson and a spirited co-led band with Joe Lovano and Al Foster called ScoLoHoFo. Memories of Home is their first duo album and was recorded after touring last year. The music and the sound of the recording are fantastic.

New Vienna – Keith Jarrett (ECM)

Celebrating virtuoso Kieth Jarrett at 80, ECM records is releasing New Vienna, which is the fourth album to be issued from his 2016 European tour. The album contains 10 tracks, and like most of his solo concert recordings, beginning with Solo Concerts: Bremen/Lausanne in 1973; they are labeled as numbered parts (Part I, Part II, etc.) and considered one suite. This 2016 European tour was Jarrett’s final one. He suffered two strokes in 2018 and announced that he would never tour again. In the 1990s Jarrett suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and cancelled a concert tour, but later found a way to tour again. Because of that recovery and subsequent tours we have this great recording and others from the 2016 tour when he was performing at his peak.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/17749

Reflections on: The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man – Mark Turner (Giant Step Arts)

Mark Turner’s Reflections on: The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man is based on the 1912 book by James Weldon Johnson. The book is the fictional account of a young biracial man living in post-Reconstruction era America who, after witnessing a lynching, decides to “pass” as white. Turner reads portions of text from the book along with the music which is presented as a suite in ten movements. Joining Turner on the album are trumpeter Jason Palmer, bassist Matt Brewer, pianist David Virelles, and drummer Nasheet Waits.

On Fire: Live From The Blue Morocco 1967 – Freddie Hubbard (Resonance)

When I first heard of the upcoming release of a live recording of Freddie Hubbard with his quintet in his prime I was excited. Adding to my delight was the accompaniment by two longtime favorites of mine, bassist Herbie Lewis, and pianist and NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron. Upon hearing, this album exceeded my high expectations with both the quality of the recording and the outstanding performance. The On Fire title is fitting. On Fire: Live From The Blue Morocco is a never before released recording of jazz trumpet legend Freddie Hubbard, captured live in 1967 at the Blue Morocco jazz club in The Bronx, with his quintet featuring Bennie Maupin on tenor saxophone, Kenny Barron on piano, Herbie Lewis on bass, and Freddie Waits on drums.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/17412

Painter of the Invisible – Jaleel Shaw (Changu)

Alto saxophonist Shaw’s Painter of the Invisible celebrates both loved ones and admired figures, featuring original compositions dedicated to his late grandmother, literary giant James Baldwin, and Tamir Rice, among others. Jaleel Shaw’s ensemble includes pianist Lawrence Fields, bassist Ben Street, drummer Joe Dyson, guitarist Lage Lund, and vibraphonist Sasha Berliner, musicians with whom he has developed strong collaborative relationships over time. The music is heartfelt and moving.

Refuge – Mitch Towne (Cross Towne)

This Hammond B3 organ trio is one of my favorite jazz ensembles so I am always on the lookout for new releases. Mitch Towne had not been on my radar but I found that his trio has put out a fine album. To my ear Towne seems to have been heavily influenced by post-bop organist Larry Young – and that is a good thing, Refuge features six original compositions and a cover of Kenny Kirkland’s “Steepian Faith”. I assume Townes composition “Ode To Kenny” is a tribute to Kirkland.

Seek and Listen: Live at the Penthouse – Rahsaan Roland Kirk (Resonance)

One of a pair of previously unreleased Rahsaan Roland Kirk recordings out this year the 1967 live date Seek and Listen: Live at the Penthouse had Kirk accompanied by a rhythm section including pianist and longtime accompanist Rahn Burton, bassist Steve Novosel, and drummer Jimmy Hopps. The same rhythm section would go on the record Roland Kirk – The Inflated Tear two months later for Atlantic.

Read my full review here https://jazzpolice.com/archives/19720

Shades of Sound: Live at Jazz Standard Vol.2 – Ryan Truesdell (Outside in Music)

The music of Gil Evans lives on thanks to the efforts of Ryan Truesdell’s Gil Evans Project. This is a followup to Lines of Color: Live at Jazz Standard Vol. 1 which was a 2016 Grammy Nominee for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. Volume 2 was recorded during the same live residency at the former Jazz Standard in 2014. This exhilarating new collection features some of New York’s finest musicians including Lewis Nash, Donny McCaslin, Steve Wilson, Ryan Keberle, Wendy Gilles, and the late Frank Kimbrough (one of my favorite jazz pianists.. The opening track “Spoonful” is worth the price alone.

Split Decision – Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring (Smoke Sessions)

Two of the finest saxophonists today, tenor man Ercic Alexander and altoist Vincent Herring have been keeping the torch lit in the 21st century. They reunited for their smoking third album recorded live at Smoke Jazz Club, featuring a solid rhythm section with Mike LeDonne, John Webber, and Lewis Nash. From burners to ballads this band delivers the goods.

Sunset To Dawn – Kenny Barron (Time Traveler)

Originally released in 1973 on Muse Records, Sunset to Dawn was pianist Kenny Barron’s stunning debut as a bandleader. It features Barron on both acoustic and electric piano with vibraphonist Warren Smith, bassist Bob Cranshaw, drummer Freddie Waits, and conguero player Richard Landrum. This album had not been on my radar before this year’s reissue, but once I heard it I fell in love with it. It moves through many moods and modes, from the tenderness of “A Flower” to the funkiness of “Swamp Demon.”

The Free Slave – Roy Brooks (Time Traveler)

The Free Slave is a burning live set from 1970 by drummer Roy Brooks with a quintet of jazz giants including Woody Shaw, George Coleman, Hugh Lawson, and Cecil McBee, and was originally released on Muse records in 1972. Like Sunset to Dawn this was reissued by Zev Feldman (a.k.a. The Jazz Detective) on the archival label Time Traveler Recordings as part of its Muse Master Edition Series.

Tokyo – Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley, Brian Blade (ECM)

This is an astoundingly beautiful trio album recorded in Tokyo in 2024. The album opens with a cover of Keith Jarrett’s “Lisbon Stomp” and closes with Paul Motian’s “Abacus” and all of the other eight tunes are Muthspiel original compositions. The choice of covers hints to an affinity for Keith Jarrett’s trio with Charlie Haden and Paul Motian. The interplay onTokyo is certainly akin to that musical relationship. Muthspiel moves seamlessly between acoustic and electric guitar while Colley’s bass work anchors the sound then sets it free with occasional fluid flights punctuated by Blade’s playful drum work.

Trio of Bloom – Nels Cline, Craig Taborn, and Marcus Gilmore (Pyroclastic)

Keyboardist Craig Taborn (a recent MacArthur Fellowship “genius” award recipient), guitarist Nels Cline and drummer Marcus Gilmore, three of the most original artists in modern creative music today, collaborate for the first time in Trio of Bloom. The initial inspiration came from producer and poet David Breskin, a longtime collaborator with all three musicians, who imagined sparks would ignite when they met. The music is a world of sounds and rhythms that demand your attention.

Unscripted – Joel Shapira

Twin Cities based guitarist Joel Shapira is releasing a solo guitar album, “Unscripted” recorded earlier this year. As a master of his instrument, having spent decades honing his craft and being immersed in the music, Joel doesn’t need a script to produce constantly beautiful music. One man with six strings without gimmicks or effects, Joel has produced a very satisfying album.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/19288

Vanguardia Subterranea – Miguel Zenon (Miel Music)

Alto saxophonist extraordinaire Miguel Zenón released his longstanding quartet’s first-ever live album featuring pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Hans Glawischnig, and drummer Henry Cole. It just received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album. Vanguardia Subterránea, meaning “Underground Vanguard” was recorded on September 20th & 21st, 2024, at NYC’s legendary underground jazz club, The Village Vanguard, in Greenwich Village, and was released via Miel Music and is available on vinyl, CD, and streaming services.

Read my full review here: https://jazzpolice.com/archives/18871

Vanishing Point – Jake Baldwin (Shifting Paradigm)

Trumpeter Jake Baldwin, with a project quite different from his role in the Four Freshman, has released Vanishing Point on Shifting Paradigm Records with guitarist Toivo Hannigan, bassist Cody McKinney, and drummer Adam Harder Nussbaum. It is modern jazz-rock fusion with clarity of tone even amidst electronic effects. At times it has a psychedelic sound, especially on ‘Low”. Toivo Hannigan’s guitar work is expansive on the proggy driving beat on “Orb'”. The album closes with a deconstructed mellow cover of “You Are My Sunshine”. Also I think it has the best album cover of the year.

Vibrations in the Village: Live at the Village Gate – Rahsaan Roland Kirk (Resonance)

Previously unreleased Vibrations in the Village: Live at the Village Gate is a recording of Rahsaan Roland Kirk on November 26, 1963, with pianists Horace Parlan, Mel Rhyne, and Jane Getz, along with bassist Henry Grimes and drummer Sonny Brown. It was originally recorded by audio engineer Ivan Berger who was hired for a documentary film on Kirk that was never finished. It captures a fantastic performance and listening to it almost transports you into that special time and space.

