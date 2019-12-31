Live jazz in the Twin Cities metro! The Jazz Police calendar is updated at least weekly. And we’re continuing “Andrea’s Picks.”

Have plans for New Year’s Eve? Note: Connie Evingson in the Dunsmore Jazz Room; Central Standard Time and guests at the Black Dog; Maryann Sullivan and the Moneymakers in the Rebel Room; Joel Shapira and Sheridan Zuther at The Lexington; Katia Cardenas joins the “jam” at Whitey’s (December 31). And start the year with the Chris Speed Trio featuring Chris Tordini and Dave King (January 1) followed by Jon Weber’s “History of the Piano” (January 2), both in the Dunsmore Jazz Room. Steve Kenny’s Group 47 makes a rare appearance at the Black Dog (January 4); guitar whiz Sam Miltich brings “friends” to the Dakota (January 5), while veteran Dave King teams up with young lions Will Kjeer and Charlie Lincoln for a special Sunday night at Jazz Central (January 5). Sax hero Jerry Bergonzi goes two rounds in the Dunsmore Jazz Room (January 6) while trombonist/composer JC Sanford launches his month curating at the Icehouse, with his Triocracy and the double drum madness of Real Bulls (Dave King/JT Bates) (January 6).

. December 31, Central Standard Time, New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Black Dog

. December 31, Maryann Sullivan and the Moneymakers New Year’s Eve in the Rebel Room

. December 31, Joel Shapira Quartet with Sheridan Zuther in the Williamsburg Room at The Lexington

. December 31, Connie Evingson, New Year’s Eve Shows in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. December 31, New Year’s Eve Jazz Jam at Whitey’s featuring Katia Cardenas

. January 1, Chris Speed Trio (with Dave King and Chris Tordini) in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 2, Will Schmid/Alma Engebretson Duo, First Thursday at Casket Arts Building, Studio #218

. January 2, Jon Weber “History of the Piano” in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 2, Louis Armstrong Night with Southside Aces at The Dakota

. January 2, “Winter Romance” with Connie Evingson, Andrew Walesch, Jon Weber on Crooners Main Stage

. January 3, Donny Norton Quartet at Jazz Central

. January 3, Steve Katz and the Hungry Ghosts at the Aster Cafe’

. January 4, Elaine Dame in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 4, Jackson Wheeler Group/Steve Kenny’s Group 47, Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog

. January 5, Butch Thompson and the Southside Aces on Crooners Main Stage (4 pm)

. January 5, Sam Miltich and Friends at The Dakota

. January 5, Dave King/Will Kjeer/Charlie Lincoln at Jazz Central

. January 6, Jerry Bergonzi Quartet in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 6, JC Sanford curates: Triocracy/Real Bulls at the Icehouse

. January 6, MacPhail Faculty Jazz Combo/Dakota Combo “Irv Williams Scholarship Night” at The Dakota

. January 6, Cody Steinmann at Jazz Central

. January 7, Bill Simenson Orchestra at Jazz Central

, January 7, Graydon Peterson’s Jazz Jam at Whitey’s

. January 8, Sky Device (Schmid, Lincoln, Adkins, Epstein) in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 9, Ebb n Flow at Jazz Central

. January 10, Nachito Herrera at The Dakota

. January 10, Patrick Adkins Group at Jazz Central

. January 11, Fareed Haque-Pete Whitman Duo/Mississippi featuring Fareed Haque, Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog

. January 12, Chronofan, “Music of Paris” at Crooners Main Stage

. January 12, Maud Hixson & Rick Carlson, “Songs of the 30s” in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. January 13, JC Sanford curates: JC Sanford Quartet/Low Talk

. January 14, Cedar Avenue Big Band at Jazz Central

. January 14, Graydon Peterson’s Jazz Jam at Whitey’s

. January 17, JC Sanford, Charlie Lincoln and JT Bates at Imminent Brewing (Northfield)

. January 18, Rick Carlson and Steve Pikal, Jazz @ St Barneys at St Barnabas Lutheran Church

. January 18, Trish Hurd Quartet/Peter Goggin Quintet, Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog

. January 20, Ginger Commodore and Friends, Celebration for Martin Luther King Day at The Dakota

. January 20, JC Sanford curates: Seru/Schwartzberg/Sanford; Michael Cain Group

. January 21, Explosion Big Band at Jazz Central

. January 21, Graydon Peterson’s Jazz Jam at Whitey’s

. January 22, Kneebody at The Dakota

. January 23, Twin Cities Hot Club “Happy Birthday Django” at The Dakota

. January 25, Sophia Kickhofel Quartet/Shrewd Quartet, Saturday Night Jazz at the Black Dog

. January 27, JC Sanford curates Duo Night: Art Haus (Fratzke & Ophoven-Baldwin); Phil Hey & Pat Moriarty; Nichols & Wozniak

. January 28, Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra at Jazz Central

. January 28, Graydon Peterson’s Jazz Jam at Whitey’s

. January 30, Afro Cuban All-Stars at The Dakota

. February 4, Travis Anderson Trio “TV Themes” at The Dakota

. February 8, Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl and Thumbscrew at Walker Art Center

. February 8, Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson, Jazz @ St Barney’s at St Barnabas Lutheran Church

. March 20, SF Jazz Collective

. April 20 (2020), JazzMN Orchestra with Louciana Souza at Chanhassen Dinner Theater

. April 21 (2020), Maria Schneider Orchestra at Hopkins Center for the Arts

. April 28, Charles Lloyd & Kindred Spirits at The Dakota

. May 8, Jose James “No Beginning No End” at The Dakota