Jerry Bergonzi Quartet, Friday, June 25, at Crooners Supper Club

It should be noted that all the solos by the musicians in this quartet seemed to push the harmonic limits of the tunes, yet without the superfluous grandstanding and gobbledigook that can test the patience of listeners. Exploration-without-excess would be one way to describe the style. And the audience was rapt. The quartet followed up by lighting the fuse to Nussbaum’s “We Three,” which opened with a celestial Coltrane intro in rubato, then pulled away from shore in waltz time. Lincoln’s early solo was a standout, and Kjeer, harmonically inspired, seemed to evoke the spirit of Bill Evans in his accompaniment. . Nussbaum floated the tempo with near perfect accompaniment. Between songs, both Nussbaum and Bergonzi often acknowledged the efficacy of their sidemen. Bergonzi said, “You know, people ask me questions like ‘What’s the future of Jazz music?’ Well, they should ask the Young Lords, musicians like Will and Charlie. These dudes are on top of it.”In keeping with the spirit of “On and Not Of” the quartet played Bergonzi’s “Love Thy Neighbor.” Bergonzi mentioned the title’s premise as the cornerstone of all religions (and not an homage to philandering!). “Love Thy Neighbor” is a medium up tempo kicker, with a melody redolent of Sonny Rollins. Nussbaum stirred his snare drum with brushes then switched to sticks during Kjeer’s piano solo. The standout performance in “Love They Neighbor” was Nussbaum’s marvelous 32-bar solo that could stand as a treatise for drummers on soloing over standard form while yet maintaining the spirit of the tune. Nussbaum is a technically adept drummer. But there are many drummers with fine technique. Nussbaum’s gift, however, lies in his musicality, both on the drums and in his interplay with the other musicians. Because he hears it all, and responds accordingly, he belongs among the best drummers playing. It’s an ability born over time and over many years of experience–experience playing with some of the music’s finest practitioners. You can’t get what Nussbaum has from a drum book; you have to live it to play it, and Nussbaum has accomplished both. Bergonzi’s short ballad, “Refuge” was written in sympathy for the suffering of refugees the world over. It was a marvelously melancholic solo on tenor saxophone that needed no other soloists to follow. Kjeer’s accompaniment in “Refuge” was sublime. The next tune surprised, as so few jazz notables still play Miles Davis’s “All Blues,” which one could cynically regard as the “Louie Louie” of jazz. Launched in 5/4 time with a raunchy solo in afro-feel by Nussbaum, a humorous arpeggio by Bergonzi, and an inspired solo by Kjeer.