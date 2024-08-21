Jazz Pianist Ethan Iverson, Renaissance Man

Written by Martin Keller

There are Jazz events and then there is a performance by the Ethan Iverson Trio that deserves a star on your calendar. Led by the revered New York City Jazz pianist Ethan Iverson, his must-see trio features two dynamic Twin Cities stalwarts, Anthony Cox on bass and Kevin Washington on drums, and they’ll be playing Crooners Main Stage August 31, 2024.

Intelligent. Deep. Boundary breaker. Shapeshifter. Gifted and Truly Great! Any one of these superlatives – and more – could be attached to Iverson who may be best known as one-third of The Bad Plus, a game-changing collective he co-founded in 2002 with two other renowned Twin Cities Jazz players, Reid Anderson and David King. The New York Times called that maverick trio “Better than anyone at melding the sensibilities of post-’60s jazz and indie rock.”

As noted on his 10-year-old abundant website/blog cum living autobiography, Do The Math (featuring a repository of musician-to-musician interviews and analysis), “The Bad Plus’ music was very tightly constructed,” Iverson says. “We really knew how to reach an audience in a different way. Live we’ll inevitably stretch out, but I myself enjoy tunes that you can’t stop listening to for the duration of the piece.”

Since leaving The Bad Plus, Iverson has released critically acclaimed jazz albums on ECM and Blue Note, often accompanied by bonafide jazz stars such as Tom Harrell or Jack DeJohnette. For his Crooners gig with Cox and Washington, you can prepare for a musical adventure bordering on mesmerizing.