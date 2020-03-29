So who knew this 20th century art form would depend on 21st century technology? Although live music is mostly on hiatus, musicians and venues have been creative in maintaining jazz connections through rebroadcasts, individual you tube and facebook postings, and now scheduling of live concerts for virtual audiences. This calendar will try to maintain a listing of scheduled jazz events as well as opportunities to support our musicians and venues. While there are many other listening opportunities via individual Facebook, Instagram and You Tube posts, it would be impossible to keep up with those activities here. JP readers are encouraged to watch for those posts, get on favorite musician mailing lists, and just keep your ears open. Don’t forget regular programming on KBEM and other stations–jazz on the air is still on the air! Musicians and venues: send me info on scheduled performances, live or virtual. If you have a regularly scheduled performance accessible via Facebook or other platforms, also notify me at canterjazz@aol.com. (For example, Fred Hersch has a daily 30-minute performance at 1 pm EST, Facebook Live..)

Also note the “Keep Music Alive” series of live performances broadcast from the Dunsmore Jazz Room at Crooners: “Broadcast and live streamed at no cost to viewers, ‘Keep Music Live’ will air five nights a week and feature performances by prominent and beloved fixtures of the Twin Cities music scene. Concerts staged for at-home audiences from the Dunsmore Jazz Room will give local musicians desperately needed income. Please help us keep this initiative live by donating at TwinCitiesJazzFestival.com

Here’s a start to our virtual listings, and we will continue posting real time events that start in May, noting that these might be postpone or canceled:

. April 2, Sightless Quartet, broadcast live from the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. April 4, Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson “Stream Songs” broadcast live from the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. April 5, Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard, Harold Arlen Songbook, broadcast live from the Dunsmore Jazz Room

.April 9, Laura Caviani Quartet. “Tableaux”: Works of Ravel, Debussy and More Get Jazzed” with Laura Caviani, David Milne, Chris Bates and Dave Schmalenberger live streamed! (7 pm) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laura-caviani-quartet-tableaux-tickets-101154562018

. April 10, Arne Fogel sings the Andy Williams Songbook, broadcast live from the Dunsmore Jazz Room (7 pm)

. April 10, Adam Harder Nussbaum Quartet broadcast live from the Dunsmore Jazz Room (8:30 pm)

Scheduled Live Jazz, subject to cancelation:

. May 1, Lynne Arriale Trio in the Dunsmore Jazz Room

. May 3, Patty Peterson, Music of Barbra Streisand at Chanhassan Dinner Theater

. May 3, Dave Hagedorn’s Final Concert at St. Olaf, Lion’s Pause Main Stage , Northfield (3:30 pm)

. May 19-20, Pharoah Sanders at The Dakota

. May 26, Larry McDonough Sextet “Return of Kind of Blue” at The Dakota

. June 22, Bireli Lagrene at The Dakota

. June 23-24, Christian McBride Situation at The Dakota

. June 25-27, Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Mears Park